CLOSE

Fans of BMF can enjoy the current second season, knowing there will be more stories to tell.

Spotted on Variety, Starz’s latest hit drama BMF, based on the actual story of Big Meech and his Detroit-based organized crime outfit, the Black Mafia Family, will get a third season.

The announcement came fresh into BMF’s second season, with the cable network noting the show was the most socially engaged drama across all networks during its premiere weekend with an astounding 4.1 million multiplatform viewers.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling, and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz.

She continues, “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

50 Cent’s Weird Relationship With Starz Continues

With the announcement of the show’s third season, Starz’s often shaky relationship with 50 Cent and his G-Unit Film & Television will continue, despite his constant threats to pull his slate of shows from the network.

The Queen’s rapper is single-handedly bringing the heat to Starz with shows like Power Book II: Ghost (created by Courtney A. Kemp), Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and now BMF.

In 2022, 50 Cent took to his Instagram account to announce that his partnership with the cabler is a dub.

“Shout out to BET, I won Hustler of the Year. No one from music culture has had success in Television production. I have 25 shows now and I’ve made some big deals away from TV. I’m out of my deal at STARZ tomorrow,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Congrats to the cast and crew of BMF.

—

Photo: Courtesy of Starz / BMF

The post No-Brainer: Starz’s New Hit Drama ‘BMF’ Coming Back For A Third Season appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

No-Brainer: Starz’s New Hit Drama ‘BMF’ Coming Back For A Third Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com