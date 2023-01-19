CLOSE

The 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame class will include some of the most influential musicians of the past few decades. Sade, Teddy Riley, and Snoop Dogg were announced as the incoming inductees among the talented individuals previously honored in the hall.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame made the announcement by way of a press announcement that was republished on its website, naming the aforementioned Sade, Teddy Riley, and Snoop Dogg alongside Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, and Liz Rose.

More from the Songwriters Hall of Fame:

Musical icons Sade Adu p/k/a Sade, Glen Ballard, Calvin Broadus Jr. p/k/a Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose will become the latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organization’s 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala. These legendary songwriters are credited with mega-hits such as “Smooth Operator,” “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “My Prerogative,” and “You Belong With Me.” The star-studded event is slated for Thursday, June 15th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers added in a statement, “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

True words.

Congratulations to the incoming 2023 class of inductees to the hall.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Sade, Teddy Riley & Snoop Dogg Among 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Sade, Teddy Riley & Snoop Dogg Among 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class was originally published on hiphopwired.com