CLOSE

Pusha T is stepping back into the sneaker game teasing his new collaboration with adidas.

As per Sneaker News, the trapper turned rapper is making moves while at Paris Fashion Week. While on route to the “Twilight Reverie” showing Pusha T was spotted wearing some never before feet pieces. At first glance, the shoes look like your standard adidas Samba. But the sneaker is actually much more unique. The “THORN,” a nod to his last name Thornton, features his marque throughout the oversized leather tongue and heel counter. Additionally, this model also has the signature trefoil logo on the toe box.

This is not the first time the “Diet Coke” rapper has worked with the German sportswear giant. Back in 2014 he signed a deal that would not only make him a celebrity ambassador but also afforded him the opportunity to release exclusive sneakers. Throughout his tenure with adidas, he released plush versions of EQT Guidance ‘93, EQT Support Ultra Boost and Ozweego.

His most noteworthy pair was the “Bodega Baby” which featured prime knit construction with premium carp leather overlays, a Boost midsole for unparalleled comfort and premium “King Push” engraved metal lace locks.

You can see images of the “THORN” below.

Photo: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

The post Pusha T Unveils Unreleased “THORN” Branded adidas Samba Sneaker appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Pusha T Unveils Unreleased “THORN” Branded adidas Samba Sneaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com