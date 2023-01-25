CLOSE

Lately it feels like a lot of artists and producers like Bruce Springsteen and Dr. Dre are selling their music catalogues for hundreds of millions of dollars. Grammy Award-winning producer Zaytoven has just become the latest to partake in the popular practice.

Variety is reporting that the “Lay Up” producer signed with Ultra International Music Publishing and part of the deal includes UIMP acquiring the Atlanta-based producer/songwriter’s remaining co-publishing rights along with his writer’s share of his catalogue of the 560 songs he’s worked on from 2005 to 2022.

Patrick Moxey, founder & CEO of UIMP, said, “Zaytoven is an extraordinary talent. He is the Father of trap music and has been the driving force of much of how we define that genre. Gucci Mane, Migos, Future – he’s been right there with these artists from the beginning in 2004 right up to the present day. I’m proud to announce that after working with him since 2007 we continue to be focused on future success.”

Since coming into the game, Zaytoven’s worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow and Usher who’s Raymond v. Raymond nabbed Zaytoven a Grammy Award in 2011 for his work as co-producer on the project.

By signing with UIMP, Zaytoven will not only be getting the bag, but also a co-publishing deal that will be focusing on the development of new music while building future collaborations with their company in LA, Atlanta and London. That international wingspan is a good look on any artist.

No word on what kind of numbers Zaytoven is seeing on his end but with this kind of deal you can bet it’s the kind that changes his life and those of his family for generations to come. We ain’t mad at that.

What do y’all think of Zaytoven’s latest move? Was it the right one or should he have held on to his catalogue? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing was originally published on hiphopwired.com