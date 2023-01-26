Fresh Wheels: Nissan And New Balance Create Sneaker-Themed Car

CLOSE

Collaborations are common in the sneaker culture but Nissan and New Balance have taken it to a new level with a sneaker-themed car.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the two brands have come together in a groundbreaking manner. This week the Japanese automobile manufacturer unveiled the Nissan Kicks “327 Edition,” a crossover inspired by the New Balance 327. The result is a car that looks like a shoe on wheels. Literally.

Present are the sneaker’s signature details including the textile stitching, suede material throughout the front and back bumper, a wrap to mimic the ’70s nylon retro aesthetic and the rear grille acts as the black rubber toe box. Additionally, we get the New Balance logo on the right side and massive “Nissan Kicks 327 Edition” branding on the left side.

Sadly, the project will not be released to the general market as your typical car launch. Instead the Nissan Kicks “327 Edition” will live as an exhibit at Aeon Mall in Tokyo; a Ginza landmark for over 50 years. Along with the opportunity to view it in person, there is a social sharing component with the campaign that incentives consumers to tweet photos of the crossover for a chance to win a pair of New Balance 327 sneakers.

Photo: Nissan

