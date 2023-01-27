Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy Over Unauthorized Voice Imitation

CLOSE

Yung Gravy should be enjoying the fruits of his virtual track “Betty (Get Money)” that’s all the rage on social media. However, the Rochester, Minn. rapper is facing a lawsuit from 1980s hitmaker Rick Astley for an unauthorized imitation of the British singer’s voice.

Deadline reports that Yung Gravy, 26, sampled Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” track from 1987. According to the suit, Astley, 56, approved the sample of the original but did not authorize Gravy to hire a performer to imitate his voice.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles and states that only the instrumentals to “Never Gonna Give You Up” were licensed and that Astley’s voice was a “resource that needs to be carefully managed.”

The outlet obtained the legal filing which cites Yung Gravy and producer Dillion Francis “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song.”

Also named in the lawsuit is Nick Seeley, better known as Popnick, who performed the vocal impersonation.

According to Astley’s filing, the impersonation upended a future collaboration with another artist who wanted to use Astley’s vocals.

Yung Gravy has not made a public response to the lawsuit.

