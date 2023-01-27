Marvel Adds ‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri To Phase 5 Film ‘Thunderbolts’

CLOSE

As Marvel continues to chug along with their massively successful cinematic universe and get Phase 5 of their plan underway, Deadline is reporting that their upcoming film, Thunderbolts, just added a new actress to their impressive roster. Details are being kept under wraps for now.

According to the report, Marvel has just signed The Bear breakout star, Ayo Edebiri, to take part in the Thunderbolts film in an undisclosed role. Edebiri joins an all-star cast that already includes Harrison Ford, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko. Fans are curious as to what role and which comic book character (if any) Edebiri will take on in the Jake Schreier directed film.

Regardless to whom or what though, this is a great look for the up and coming star who’s been making a name for herself in the acting game as of late.

The project marks Edebiri first major studio starring role. She plays Sydney Adamu in The Bear, earning a Critics Choice Award nomination, and is expected to be a player in this year’s Emmy race. Season 2 will premiere this summer on FX on Hulu.

On the film side, she recently appeared in Theater Camp opposite Ben Platt, which just had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The film became one of the bigger sales at the fest, with Searchlight landing rights to distribute.

Should be interesting to see what Marvel has in store for Ayo Edebiri in Thunderbolts. Aside from starring the aforementioned actors in their already established Marvel superhero roles (Bucky Barnes a.k.a. The Winter Soldier (Stan), Ava Starr a.k.a. Ghost (John-Kamen), John Walker a.k.a. U.S. Agent (Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova a.k.a Black Widow (Pugh), Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. The Red Guardian (Harbour) and Antonia Dreykov a.k.a. Taskmaster (Kurylenko), little is known about the actual plot of Marvel’s Phase 5 film.

What we do know is that Harrison Ford will be taking on the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross after the character’s original actor, William Hurt, passed away last year. Ford will be making his MCU debut in Captain America 4: New World Order where he’s said to be the President of The United States while also being the film’s antagonist against Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. Only question fans have is will Ford turn into the Red Hulk in Captain America 4 or the Thunderbolts?

Who do you think Ayo Edebiri will be playing in Thunderbolts? Will you be checking for the film when it drops July 26, 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

