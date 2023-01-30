Kanye West The Suspect of A Battery Investigation After Snatching & Tossing Woman’s Phone

CLOSE

Hip-Hop’s Clayton Bigsby, aka Kanye West, is in trouble with the law.

Spotted on TMZ, antisemYe, better known as Kanye West, might have taken his hate for being photographed or filmed a bit too far.

Ye has been hiding or “missing” but recently emerged a married man in all his Nazi-sympathizing glory, and the paparazzi have been snapping away, much to the rapper’s dismay.

One woman felt Kanye West’s rage after she got some video footage of him on her smartphone, and he took matters into his own hands, claiming she was following him and now he could be in serious trouble with Los Angeles law enforcement.

Kanye West is the named suspect in a battery investigation after a heated exchange with a photographer escalated to the point of Ye grabbing and throwing the woman’s phone.

The woman exclaims, “You’re a celebrity!” but that’s enough for Ye, who grabs and throws the woman’s phone into the street.

He then hops into his SUV where his wife, Bianca Censori, is patiently waiting.

The celebrity gossip website says West is a suspect in a battery investigation, and deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene around 4:30 PM and have video evidence of the encounter.

It’s unclear if the woman is an actual paparazzi or just a regular citizen, but TMZ notes she was near the sports complex where North West, YEEZY’s oldest child, took part in a basketball game.

What Has Kanye West Been Up To?

West has seemingly moved on from begging for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, back and dissing her choice of men and dressing up fake poor woman Julia Fox to look like the reality star/mogul.

Yeezy is now hooking up with Bianca Censori, an architectural designer at YEEZY brand, and was with her popping tags her at Balenciaga.

Keep in mind the high fashion brand that cut ties with him because of his penchant for antisemitism.

