CLOSE

Rap’s most problematic couple have not jumped the broom just yet. Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s marriage was just for a music video.

As spotted on TMZ, the Zeus Network stars caused some uproar last week when Rock teased the notion she had said “I Do” to the “First Class” rapper. As expected, the supposed reveal made waves throughout social media as she had just recently said she was pregnant with her first child only for Blue to deny the baby was his. Now it seems that the wedding talk was just that, talk.

The celebrity gossip website has obtained leaked photos from the single “Dear Rock” and they show Blueface and Rock at the alter with a camera crew capturing visuals. Additionally, in some video clips of the moment music could be heard playing loudly in the background which is how most music videos are brought to life. Days after both Blue and Chrisean shared visuals from the shoot confirming that it was all for show. “Who enjoyed the wedding link in bio ” she wrote on Instagram post.

In under a year the couple have taken toxic love to new heights with several fights, break ups, accusations, claims of abuse and more. Most recently she gifted Blueface a birthday cake with a cartoon depicting them on it. After giving it to him he promptly stabbed Rock’s design in the head with a knife. The heart wants what the heart wants though, right?

You can see the official trailer for “Dear Rock” below.

Photo:

The post Toxic Ties: Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s “Wedding” Was For A Music Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Toxic Ties: Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s “Wedding” Was For A Music Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com