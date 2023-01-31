Bobby Shmurda “Rats,” Wiz Khalifa “Mercury Retrograde” & More | Daily Visuals 1.31.23

CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda knows a thing or two about keeping his lips sealed and doing his prison bid like a real one, so when the Brooklyn rapper states that he doesn’t like tattle-telling a** fools running around the streets, best believe he’s keeping it a buck.

Such is the notion for his latest visuals to “Rats” in which Bobby and his man roll up on an office filled with thick female workers to exterminate their rodent problem before getting them to twerk, bounce and turn all the way up with poison-packin’ Bobby. Leave it to Shmurda to dance around with a backpack sprayer filled with toxic poison.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile looks to get things poppin’ himself and in his clip to “Mercury Retrograde” hops on a flight to Las Vegas where he links up with Benny The Butcher in the studio before taking to the stage and rocking a crowd of adoring fans who can’t get enough of that Khalifa Kush.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kelela, NuMoney featuring Boosie Badazz, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “RATS”

WIZ KHALIFA – “MERCURY RETROGRADE”

NUMONEY FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “JAIL FUNDS”

QUEZZ RUTHLESS FT. BIG SCARR & BABY K – “STICKS IN THE PARTY”

KELELA – “CONTACT”

RICH BRIAN – “SUNDANCE FREESTYLE”

AKEEM ALI – “HE’S BAD”

SADA BABY – “CASADA JR”

BURNA BOY – “COMMON PERSON”

