Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Confirm “It’s About That Time” For Fourth ‘Bad Boys’ Film

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be reuniting to bring our favorite cop duo, Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, back for a fourth Bad Boys film.

In the most Will Smith way possible, the actor/ slapper of comedians who cross the line announced to his 62 million plus Instagram followers that Bad Boys 4 is coming.

Armed with a camera, Will Smith hopped in his vehicle to take a quick tripLawrence’sd Boys co-star, Martin Lawrence’s house, to make the announcement together.

In the caption for the IG p”IT’SSmith wrote in th” caption, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

According to Deadline, the fourth film is already inLife’soduction, and Bad Boys for Life’s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning as directors, with Chris Bremner penning the script.

Bad Boys for Life was one of the last Hollywood blockbusters before COVID came and shut everything down. The film brought in $426M worldwide with a 4-day domestic opening of $73M.

As a franchise, Bad Boys has brought in $840.7M, and most certainly will cross a billion when Bad Boys 4 comes to theaters.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman will produce the fourth film, Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone will all serve as executive producers on the project.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

