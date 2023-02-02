Diddy Stars In New Uber One Super Bowl Commercial

CLOSE

Take that, take that, take that, Lyft!

Years after caping for Burger King in a pretty entertaining commercial, P. Diddy will once again be starring in another Super Bowl ad but this time he’ll be co-signing Uber as his favorite mobile service whenever he’s not pushing Bentley’s or riding limos. In a teaser trailer for what’s to come during Super Bowl Sunday on February 12, 2023, Diddy recreates a scene from his film, Get Him to the Greek, and brainstorms with his team on ideas for Uber One.

After one of his employees suggests a song could “put Uber One” on the map, Diddy’s bodyguard states, “Diddy doesn’t do jingles.” Going back-and-forth with the towering shadow behind P. Diddy, the team finally agrees with the man that “Diddy does do hits” to which the OG Bad Boy responds to with a smile and excitement saying, “Meet me at the studio.”

Should be interesting to see what Diddy cooked up for Uber One come Super Bowl Sunday and whether or not it will actually be a hit or miss. With the Get Him to the Greek reference here we wouldn’t be surprised if the films stars, Jonah Hill or Russell Brand make an appearance in the commercial.

Check out the teaser below and let us what y’all think of Diddy teaming with Uber One in the comments section below.

