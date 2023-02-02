Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest, The Spinners Among List of 2023 Rock & Hall of Fame Nominees

CLOSE

Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest, and The Spinners are among 14 other nominees who are one step closer to music immortality after being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Wednesday, the complete list of nominees came out, including names like Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division-New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

For Elliott, who gave the world the iconic album Supa Dupa Fly, this will be her first time being on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s ballot, per Variety, and there is no one more deserving of the honor.

Among her many accomplishments, Elliott is the first and only female Hip-Hop artist with six platinum albums on her resume. She has written numerous hits for herself and other artists while producing iconic records for the late Aaliyah, Keyshia Cole, 702, Nicole Wray, and Jazmine Sullivan.

This Is The Second Time For ATCQ

For ATCQ, this is the second time the Queens Hip-Hop group has made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s finalist list. They were nominated in 2022 with last year’s inductees Enimem, Lionel Richie, plus Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

ATCQ is one of the best Hip-Hop groups ever, blessing the Hip-Hop genre with three platinum albums that gave us classic records like “Find A Way,” “Award Tour,” “Can I Kick It?” and “Check The Rhime.”

The 70s iconic Detroit R&B group The Spinners, best known for hits like “It’s A Shame,” got their start with Motown Records before jumping ship to Atlantic Records, releasing 19 Top 10 hits on the R&B Billboard Charts, including songs your parents still sing while cleaning the house like “Sadie,” “Ill Be Around,” “The Rubberband Man,” and “Might Love.”

How To Help Get The Into The Hall

If Missy Elliott and ATCQ make it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they will join the likes of Run DMC, the Beastie Boys, N.W.A., JAY-Z, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

If you want to ensure Missy Elliott, ATCQ, and The Spinners make it in, fans are encouraged to vote, which they can do daily on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website until April 28.

