Police Are Searching For 3 Rappers Who Went Missing After Canceled Detroit Show

CLOSE

Three Black Michigan rappers have been missing for over a week after their show in Detroit was canceled due to technical problems.

Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens went missing over a week ago after their show in Detroit was canceled due to technical problems. According to The New York Times, the men have not been heard from since Jan. 21, and both missing persons and homicide units with the Detroit Police Department are investigating.

Wicker and Givens, both 31, were supposed to join Kelly, 27, who was performing at only his second show in his career. Kelly is from Oscoda, Mich., approximately three hours away from Detroit. He drove down for the show at a club called Lounge 31.

His fiancée, Taylor Perrin, of Grand Rapids, Mich., said that she spoke to him at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and that he told her about the technical difficulties and that he was planning to look for another venue with an open mic.

According to the report, Kelly met Wicker and Givens while they were all in prison. While the police said that all three were to be at Lounge 31 Jan. 21 for a rap event, it is unclear if Wicker and Givens were also supposed to perform. The car that Kelly was driving which belonged to his mother was found in Warren, Mich., a Detroit suburb.

Detroit Police have said that there has been no activity on any of the men’s phones since Jan. 21. “What was the most concerning, candidly, was the fact that there’s been no activity on their phones since they’ve been reported missing,” James E. White, the Detroit police chief, said at a news conference on Tuesday. “And that’s very, very concerning. That’s an unusual circumstance.”

Michigan police and police in three surrounding cities are actively working on the case.

“Our determination and love for him is what’s been driving us this whole time,” Perrin told The New York Times. “And not knowing whether the man I’m supposed to marry is dead or alive — I can’t stop until I see his face again, and I won’t.”

The post Police Are Searching For 3 Rappers Who Went Missing After Canceled Detroit Show appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Police Are Searching For 3 Rappers Who Went Missing After Canceled Detroit Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com