Greta Thunberg’s Punching Bag Andrew Tate Denied Bail By Romanian Appeals Court

A Romanian appeals court has hit alt-right clown Andrew Tate with some bad news.

Call it a bad case of karma, but immediately after he tried to come for Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, he not only got dunked on by the teen, he was arrested in Romania on December 29.

A Romanian appeals court will not allow him to be released on bail, so he will continue sitting in a jail cell.

Per Raw Story:

A Romanian appeals court rejected Wednesday a new bail request by Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer being investigated along with his brother for alleged human trafficking and rape.

A Bucharest court on January 21 had extended the two men’s detention for 30 days as the inquiry proceeds into alleged coercement of women into prostitution as part of an organized criminal gang.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, have denied the charges since their arrest in late December.

“Ask them for evidence and they will give you none. Because it doesn’t exist. You’ll find out the truth of this case soon,” Andrew Tate told journalists as he was escorted from the appeals court.

Tina Glandian, Tates’ American attorney, claims it’s a direct violation of the two men’s rights to be held in jail without any charges being filed.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, moved to Romania several years ago, and Tristan just had a baby. She also told the press at a news conference that she doesn’t “believe they are a flight risk.”

“They’ve known since April that there’s an investigation, and if they intended to flee… they could have left Romania. They have not, they have ties here to the country,” she continued.

Life Came At Andrew Tate Very Fast

Tate, his brother, and two other Romanian men were thrown in jail for alleged trafficking, recruiting, and exploiting women and forcing them to do”pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material.”

Properties connected to Tate and his brother were the subject of raids by Romanian police with many of his assets, including his collection of 15 luxury vehicles he bragged about, 14 watches, and different “sums of money” in other currencies seized by authorities.

When you Google the term “life comes at you fast,” a picture of Andrew Tate and his brother should be under it.

