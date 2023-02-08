Snoop Dogg Reminds Everyone That He’s Never Won A Grammy

CLOSE

Over the decades he’s spent in the rap game, Snoop Dogg has earned himself all kinds of accolades and awards, but the Doggfather has a bone to pick with the Recording Academy as he’s never been the recipient of the highly-coveted Grammy Award.

A day after Beyoncé made history by taking home a record 29th Grammy Award, Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram account to point out the fact that though he’s dropped multiple classic songs and albums and has earned himself 20 Grammy Award nominations, he’s never taken a single golden trophy home. Posting the names of a few rap artists who’ve won multiple Grammy’s, Snoop wrote in the caption “Snoop dogg. 20 nominations. 0 wins. .”

It is lowkey bewildering that Snoop’s never taken home a single Grammy given his prolific run in which he’s dropped bangers such as “What’s My Name,” “Beautiful,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and “Sexual Eruption.”

Still, the Recording Academy never blessed him with a single win. Even being besties with Martha Stewart didn’t seem to sway them in his direction. Still, regardless of how he feels about constantly being snubbed by the Academy, Snoop Dogg did partake in the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event in honor of Dr. Dre. and others and performed at the pre-Grammy ceremony. So he can’t be that mad at them.

What do y’all think of Snoop Dogg never having received a Grammy award? Which year should he have taken one home? Let us know in the comments section below.

