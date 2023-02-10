Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s Nike Film ‘Air’ Gets First Trailer

CLOSE

A year after it was announced that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon would be making a movie behind the signing of Michael Jordan to Nike, the first trailer to Air has landed and it actually looks pretty damn interesting.

Starring Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Matt Damon as Nike marketing executive, Sonny Vacarro, Air takes place in the 80’s and centers around a somewhat struggling Nike and how they went about becoming the hottest brand in the sneaker game. Looking to make the brand popular and compete with top tier sneaker lines such as Converse and Adidas, Knight tasks Vacarro with the seemingly impossible task of taking their struggling basketball division and figuring out a way to make it grow in popularity.

Looking to pull a rabbit out of a hat, Vacarro decides that a possible solution would be to sign a college basketball star to Nike and give him his own signature sneaker line. That man was none other than Michael Jordan. Hoping to convince Michael Jordan to take a chance on the Nike brand, Vacarro attempts to smooth talk Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris Jordan (Viola Davis), his father, James Jordan (Julius Tennon), and Michael himself. Though we still don’t know who’ll be playing Michael Jordan in the film, don’t be surprised if it’s the GOAT himself as we all know CGI can de-age actors by decades nowadays.

Though we don’t actually get to see Michael’s face in the trailer, we do get to see the actor actually hold a pair of the OG Air Jordan 1 “Chicago”‘s which is all sneakerheads really want to see anyway. Watch the price for those silhouettes skyrocket once this film hits Amazon Prime on April 5th.

Check out the trailer to Air below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this in the comments section below.

