If you use Fabuloso to clean your home then continue reading. The popular cleaning liquid has been recalled over a contamination risk.

As spotted on National Public Radio, Colgate-Palmolive Company has recalled about 4.9 million bottles in the United States and 56,000 bottles in Canada. The recall includes several types of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners produced from Dec. 14, 2022 to Jan. 23, 2023 and were sold via Amazon, Walmart Dollar General and online.

It is advised that consumers should immediately reference any and all Fabuloso by checking the respective product codes listed in the recall announcement here. Consumers are also asked to not empty the liquid out and just toss out the bottle with the liquid still inside of it.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Colgate-Palmolive is offering refunds to consumers who purchased the faulty bottles here.

Photo: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The post Almost 5 Million Fabuloso Bottles Recalled Over Contamination Risk appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

