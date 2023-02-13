The Internets Believe Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are No Longer Dating

CLOSE

It looks like one of the most high-profile celebrity couples may be broken up. The Internets have deduced that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are no longer dating.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Think Like A Dog star has scrubbed the rapper from all her social media channels. On Sunday, February 12 fans noticed that she stopped following MGK on Instagram. While that is probably the biggest red flag with confirming true love in this era of digital sharing; her followers also noticed she also removed any photos where he was featured. Additionally, she started using cryptic quotes from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” (“You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath”) throughout her Instagram stories. A day later she deactivated her Instagram entirely.

Back in January 2022, the two got engaged after months of a very public relationship. Since then breakup rumors have followed them along with ongoing criticism for their at times bizarre behavior. In April Megan confirmed with Glamour that they drank each other’s blood in pint-sized portions.

“Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only” she explained.

Machine Gun Kelly has yet to comment on Megan’s social media scrubbing but it should be noted that photos of her still live on his feed. So in theory; there still is hope.

