Rihanna Explains Why She Performed At The Super Bowl After Declining In The Past

Almost a week later the world still has Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance top of mind. She has explained why she took the stage after declining it years back.

As per Pitchfork Magazine the songstress is still riding high from making history with the National Football League. In a new interview with British Vogue she details why she reconsidered after telling the organization no years prior due to the treatment of Colin Kaepernick. “There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes,” she said. “But it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level.”

RiRi went on further detail her reasoning. “Two Super Bowls back-to-back, you know, representing the urban community, globally. It is powerful. It sends a really strong message” she added. Interviewer Giles Hattersley stated she became visibly moved when she connected the opportunity to her becoming a new mother. “Raising a young Black man is one of the scariest responsibilities in life. You’re like, ‘What am I leaving my kids to? This is the planet they’re gonna be living on?” she said shaking her head. “All of those things really start to hit differently.”

Rihanna also spoke to the elephant in the room regarding her very much anticipated album. “I want it to be this year.” She continued, “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

The March 2023 issue of British Vogue, with Rihanna on the cover, is on newsstands on Tuesday, February 21.

