The Roots & Live Nation Announce 2023 “Roots Picnic Weekend”, Lauryn Hill & Diddy Headlining

The Roots and Live Nation Urban announced the dates on Monday (Feb. 20) and it is jam-packed with events. The two-day festival proper will once again be held at the Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4).

Arguably the first guest name to grab your attention is Lauryn Hill, who will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Ms. Hill will be performing the album in its entirety. Also at the top of the bill are Diddy & The Roots, Lil Uzi Vert and Dave Chappelle, who will be performing a stand-up set on Friday, June 2. Chappelle’s comedy set, with the Roots, will kick off the weekend at the Wells Fargo Center.

Other notable acts on deck include Eve returning to the stage during Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set and a State Property Reunion as well as Little Brother, Glorilla, City Girls and DJ Drama. There will also be a “Podcast Stage” that will feature live podcasts from Charlamagne Tha God, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, Questlove Supreme, and more.

If you’re getting tickets, a fan club presale launches starts Tuesday, February 21 at 12PM ET, while general on-sale ticketing starts on Wednesday, February 22 at 10AM ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages can be found right here.

Check out the full lineup, so far, below.

Diddy w/ The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Syd

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech

PODCAST STAGE:

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don’t Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People’s Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV

Love + Grit

