Drake And 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Vogue Over ‘Her Loss’ Cover

It seems Drake and 21 Savage have one less thing to worry about. They have reportedly settled their legal issues with Vogue Magazine.

As spotted on Complex, the rapper duo have come to terms with the fashion publication. In 2022 the two took the promotional efforts of their collaborative album Her Loss into their own hands. Along with a fake Howard Stern Show interview and a mock Tiny Desk performance, Drake and 21 Savage also photoshopped themselves onto a Vogue Magazine cover. Naturally, the stunt landed on Condé Nast’s radar prompting the conglomerate to file legal suit against the MCs.

Semafor has acquired an internal memorandum sent by Vogue’s legal counsel Will Bowes indicating that Drake and 21 Savage have settled.

“As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” Bowes said. “In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.”

Details on the settlement agreement have not been disclosed. Neither rapper has commented on the matter.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

