50 Cent Humorously Jabs Former Kremlin Official Over Ari Melber Interview

50 Cent is comfortably in his mogul role as he continues to dominate as an executive producer in the entertainment world via his portfolio of street-savvy dramas. After a well-received interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber last week, 50 Cent got into a humorous war of words with a former Kremlin official over which guest had the most views on The Beat.

The artist born Curtis Jackson didn’t take the first shot as most might expect. This time, the honor went to Andrei Vladimirovich Kozyrev, a former Kremlin official, and Russian politician. Kozyrev was a guest on The Beat last year just as the Ukraine conflict erupted and became the most-watched The Beat segment with 5.4 million views.

As of now, 50 Cent holds second place in the viewership race at 4.4. million from a 2018 appearance on The Beat, prompting Kozyrev to show off a bit in a response to a tweet made by Melber on Feb. 17 highlighting the top four most-watched interviews.

Fif, not to be outdone, replied in his usual hilarious fashion.

In response, Kozyrev let Fif know that his son is a fan of his.

Along with the many feathers in his cap already, could 50 Cent be preparing to enter the high-stakes world of foreign affairs? Stay tuned.

