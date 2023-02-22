Alabama Player Brandon Miller Gave Darius Miles Gun Used In Killing Of Jamea Harris

CLOSE

Brandon Miller, a standout player with the University of Alabama men’s basketball team, gave former teammate Darius Miles the handgun used in the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris. Despite Miller’s involvement in the capital murder case, he will not face charges in the matter.

AL. com reports in detail that Brandon Miller, a freshman forward for the Crimson Tide, provided the gun to Miles and Michael Davis that was used on the Tuscaloosa strip in the killing of Harris, who was 23.

According to testimony given by a detective working on the case, Miles contacted Miller to bring his gun to the location and Miles then informed Davis that the gun was loaded and had a bullet in the chamber. Miles then reportedly removed his girlfriend out of the way of gunfire as Davis reportedly pulled the trigger. Miller was also at the scene of the shooting along with another Crimson Tide player, Jaden Bradley.

The testimony came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Davis who are both facing charges in the Jan. 15 killing. The pair are longtime friends who grew up in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. In the hearing, the pair claimed they were acting in self-defense and their legal team requested that they be set free to go on bond.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats spoke about the case and says that Miller is not in any trouble with the team.

“We knew about that. Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time,” Oats said.

Miller, who hails from Tennessee, is seen by some analysts to be selected among the top five pics in this coming NBA draft.

Photo: Brandon Sumrall / Getty

