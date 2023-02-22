T.I. Fires Back At Boosie Badazz’s Snitch Claims

CLOSE

T.I. isn’t one to mince his words when challenged and did so in his usual eloquent fashion in response to Boosie Badazz framing him as a snitch in a recent interview. Using the interview in question as a backdrop, T.I. directed tough words in Boosie’s direction and it isn’t known what the final outcome will be.

Taking to Instagram, T.I. posted a lengthy response to Boose Badazz’s snitch claims that he made in a recent sitdown with VladTV. Boosie referenced a 2020 comment Tip made regarding pinning a gun charge on a dead relative which didn’t sit well with the Louisiana rapper.

From Instagram:

Yeah so… Idk if it’s you or ya “OG Uncle” that needs to see it… but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!! PULL UP!!! My number the same & my address the same my n*gga. To get on da net & speak on sh*t you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!! I’d NEVER speak “certain disrespect” on your name/reputation bout a “IF” homie… da convict code say When in doubt…pull the paperwork out!!! & “IF” you ain’t did that…[zipped mouth emoji]Now … Idk what type of time you on but I say again… “IF”it was a question or confusion bout anything I said you could’ve called and asked …. so u can report back & tell ya “OG” …or you could’ve pulled up & checked the blk & white like I’m offering now. Either way tho my n*gga … I ain’t bound to no n*gga’s opinion of me… cause what dey “THINK” will NEVER overrule what I KNOW!!!

It appears that T.I. is firing back at the over-the-top claim of using his dead cousin as the fall guy for a gun possession charge and allegedly working with the authorities, something Boosie Badazz says was against code. Tip continued to call out Boosie Badazz to discuss the matter like men but it isn’t known if an exchange happened between the pair.

