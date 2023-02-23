Elliott Wilson Launches ‘THORO’ On TIDAL Exploring A Day In A Life With Rappers

CLOSE

Elliott Wilson is looking to push the culture further. He has launched a new show on TIDAL exploring a day in the life with rap talent.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the esteemed journalist has another trick up his sleeve. This week he announced his new THORO show where he links with an MC and spends time with them throughout all of their travels; personally and professionally.

For the launch, the Rap Radar Podcast co-host met up with the East Atlanta, Georgia native in his hometown of Dekalb County. The duo visit his former home of the Paradise East Apartments to see where it all started for the “Hell Shell” rapper. They then head to a nearby Texaco station (where there is currently a mural of Nudy up) then join the rest of his team for lamb chops at a eatery called Cheetah Lounge.

Wilson expressed his enthusiasm regarding the experience in a Tweet. “Welcome to #Thoro I spent a day in the Eastside of Atlanta with @PDE_YOUNGNUDY He is charismatic and hilarious.” he wrote. You can view the preview to the first episode above and hear the full audio on TIDAL here.

