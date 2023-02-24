Steven Yeun Cast In Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Film In Secret Role

CLOSE

With the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, the MCU once again seems to be back on track for a successful run and are hoping to make their upcoming Thunderbolts movie it’s latest blockbuster hit by adding another familiar face to it’s growing roster.

Deadline is reporting that Marvel has just cast The Walking Dead alumni and fan favorite actor, Steven Yeun (a.k.a. Glenn) to the cast of Thunderbolts which already includes heavy hitters such as Harrison Ford (General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) and David Harbour (Red Guardian) amongst others. Though the character he’ll be playing hasn’t been revealed, it’s being reported that he will be playing a “significant” role in the film and could actually become a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

Jake Schreier is set as director of the new Marvel tentpole. Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.

Since leaving his hit TV show The Walking Dead, Yeun has not boxed himself in to any specific role and done a strong job of building out a diversified slate of various kinds of projects. His starring role in A24’s Minari, earned him not only his best reviews of his career but his first Oscar nomination for best actor in a leading role. He would follow that up with the Jordan Peele tentpole Nope, which went on to become one of the big hits of the summer.

You have to wonder who Yeun will be playing in the MCU and just how important he’ll be to the universe going forward. As for who the Thunderbolts will be taking on in their upcoming movie, rumors have it that the super villain known as the Sentry will be the film’s antagonist and Marvel Studios have their eyes on either Alexander Skarsgård or Ryan Gosling to take on the role. Whether or not that will be the case is anyone’s guess, but it would be pretty cool to see one of these actors join the MCU even if it’s only for one film.

Until we get some more solid information on what’s going on with Marvel Studios Thunderbolts film, everything will be left to speculation but until then you can expect all kinds of theories and rumors to fill the air and have us either excited or shaking our heads.

Who do you think Steven Yeun will be playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Keep in mind just because he’s Asian doesn’t mean it will be an Asian character as Marvel has a history of changing up the ethnicities of some of their fan favorite comic book characters. Sound off in the comments section below.

