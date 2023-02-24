One Job: GloRilla’s Driver Arrested For Gun Possession At NYC Show

CLOSE

GloRilla’s driver had one job. A man tasked with chauffeuring the Memphis rapper while she performed in New York City instead got popped for gun possession.

While GloRilla was inside Irving Plaza performing—along with Cardi B who came through as a guest to perform their “Tomorrow 2” collab—her driver was getting pinched.

Reports TMZ Hip Hop:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop … NYPD officers say they observed a man named Cameron Blackmon set off a metal detector inside the venue. After investigating the scene, they found Blackmon sitting in the driver’s seat of a Suburban … as well as two semi-automatic pistols. We’re told officers arrested Blackmon for criminal possession of a firearm, ammo and a switchblade … and also gave him a parking ticket for posting up in the neutral zone in front of Irving Plaza!!! Bruh. Anyway, Beyonce’s homie GloRilla‘s ‘Anyways, Life’s Great’ tour is going on. As for the driver, we’re willing to bet bail money for the driver wasn’t included in the rapper’s tour rider or contract.

