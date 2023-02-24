Master P Clears Up Talk That He Did Not Pay Fat Trel And Jess Hilarious

CLOSE

Master P continues to have to keep his good name clean. He has responded to claims that he finessed both Fat Trel and Jess Hilarious.

As per Vibe Magazine the mogul is back on social media to clear up some misconceptions on how others say he conducts business. Recently Fat Trel was a guest on No Jumper podcast. In it he discussed his dealings with Percy during his brief stint as a member of the Louie V Mob and claimed he was never paid for his contributions to a mixtape release. “You know we doing video shoots and photo shoots and we got shirts pressed up that say Louie V Mob and he calling us the Louie V Mob and outside of the money that he was paying me monthly, I was receiving nothing for all of the music I’m putting out!” he explained.

Well Master P gave some more context behind the release on a very detailed Instagram post. “I wish Fat Trel the best. But he is owed nothing from me or my company” he stated. “The only business we ever did was put out a free mixtape on Livemixtapes.com in 2013, which is available to download for free today. We also put it on iTunes, which it didn’t [sell] because you could get it free from Livemixtapes,” he continued. “I covered the entire production costs, paid for flights, an apartment, and rental cars that were trashed and damaged. I’m the only one that made a financial investment in this project and took a loss”.

As the guest host on The Breakfast Club comedian Jess Hilarious also shared her story about allegedly being shorted by Miller when it came to her role in I Got The Hook Up 2. “That man will talk a good game to you, like even with me, I Got The Hook-Up, I’m still owed some bread for that, I’m not gonna lie to you,” she explained. “I did two scenes. He thought you used one scene, you don’t got [to] pay for both of them. No, I stayed there 13 hours to do two scenes.”

The No Limit CEO addressed that claim as well. “For the cowards hiding behind their computers enforcing fake news, I do have @jesshilarious_official contract from 5 years ago for I Got The Hook Up 2 and the copy of the check that was cashed and paid” he responded. “She was joking about a second check that was never in her contract. That’s the narrative they ran with for clickbait and fake headlines. Thank God for receipts!”.

Jess Hilarious has since doubled down on her claim stating she has yet to receive the second half of her payment and also says that his son Romeo also has not been paid. Master P has yet to respond to these claims.

Photo: UNCENSORED

The post Master P Clears Up Talk That He Did Not Pay Fat Trel And Jess Hilarious appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Master P Clears Up Talk That He Did Not Pay Fat Trel And Jess Hilarious was originally published on hiphopwired.com