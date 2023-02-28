CLOSE

The untimely passing of De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove is still reverberating throughout the Hip-Hop community. To honor their dear friend and co-founder’s charmed life, De La’s Pos and Mase have announced The DA.I.S.Y. Experience, which will go down in New York City at Webster Hall on Thursday, March 2.

The DA.I.S.Y. Experience will “celebrate the life and legacy of the late David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur and the influence and impact of De La Soul” per an announcement from the group

De La fans will surely be familiar with “Da Inner Sound Y’all” that the DA.I.S.Y. acronym stems from. Touted as an “immersive activation” Webster Hall will be transformed into a De La destination utilizing artwork from the group’s seminal debut, 3 Feet High and Rising. The following day (March 3), the Long Island trio’s music (that was issued on Tommy Boy) will finally hit streaming services.

The DA.I.S.Y. Experience is produced in conjunction with Amazon Music. Handling the evening’s sounds will be The Originals; DJ’s Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, Rich Medina, and Tony Touch—who will curate sets in homage to De La Soul. Expect plenty of rare grooves and breaks that group sampled over the years.

If you can’t make it, fans will be able to watch the set on Maseo’s Twitch Channel starting at 8 p.m. ET. Posdnuos and Maseo will be in the building to honor Dave and you can RSVP to the free event here: thedaisyexperience.com.

The post De La Soul Announces The DA.I.S.Y. Experience In NYC To Honor Dave aka Trugoy The Dove appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

De La Soul Announces The DA.I.S.Y. Experience In NYC To Honor Dave aka Trugoy The Dove was originally published on hiphopwired.com