J. Cole & Usher Headline Dreamville Festival 2023, Drake Is The +1

The Dreamville Festival 2023 has cemented itself as a must-attend event. On Tuesday (Feb. 28), Live Nation and Dreamville announced that J. Cole and Usher will be headlining the 2-day event, with Drake serving as the former’s special guest.

The J. Cole and Dreamville team revealed the full music lineup for the Dreamville Festival, which will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2.

Day 1 on Saturday, April 1 is headlined by Usher and the day’s lineup is stocked with acts Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, EARTHGANG, , and Key Glock, to name a handful. Sunday’s is just as packed with Burna Boy, Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, and more. Of course, J. Cole is the Sunday headliner with The Boy from Toronto holding fort as his special guest on the mainstage (Burna Boy will be closing the second stage just before).

Dreamville fans will be in for a treat since the entire roster—Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute—will all be performing over the weekend.

And as always, Dreamville will also put an emphasis on keeping the family vibes going with food vendors, artists and community organizations setting up shop in Dorothea Dix Park, which is Raleigh’s largest city park.

Check out the full line up below.

Saturday, April 1:

USHER

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EARTHGANG

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

SiR

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony

Sunday, April 2:

J. Cole + Drake

Burna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D

GloRilla

Bas

Waka Flaka [sic] Flame

Mario

Ayra Starr

Baby Tate

Cozz

Jordan Ward

Reuben Vincent

Tickers are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

