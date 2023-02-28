Laceless Pairs Of ‘Bel Air’ Exclusive Air Jordan 5 “Metallic” To Be Raffled Off

CLOSE

Will Smith might still be on the outs for many people in the culture, but his 90’s style is still influencing the sneaker game today as a limited-edition Air Jordan that pays homage to his classic comedy sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is set to be raffled this week.

SneakerNews is reporting that Peacock will commemorate the second season of Bel-Air by teaming with NTWRK to raffle off three pairs of a laceless version of the “Metallic” Air Jordan 5’s. Similar to the laceless version of the “Grape” Air Jordan 5’s of 2018, the “Metallic”‘s will also feature no holes where the laces would normally go as Will Smith was known to rock no laces on his Air Jordans on the show that made him a household name.

While many sneakerheads would much rather have a pair that they can actually lace up, best believe hypebeasts will be coming out the woodwork to enter this raffle when it goes live on the NTWRK app this Thursday (March 2) at 7PM ET. With only three pairs rumored to be available, best believe there’s a 99% chance you’ll be holding an “L” when it’s all said and done.

Check out the exclusive pair of Air Jordan 5’s below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck come Thursday in the comments section below.

