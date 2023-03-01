Travis Scott Suspected Of 2-Piecing Someone In NYC Club

CLOSE

Travis Scott may not be known as a “gangsta rapper,” but the Houston artist allegedly thugged it out in New York City as he is suspected of putting hands on someone in the wee hours of the morning.

TMZ is reporting that the “Highest In The Room” rapper is being sought for questioning in relation to an assault that took place at Nebula in Midtown Manhattan which led to a man being punched and having his property destroyed. The incident unfolded at 3am at the club located on 41st Street and police are looking to have a chat with Scott and his representatives about the altercation.

Don Toliver had a show in NYC Tuesday night, bringing out Travis — much to the delight of fans.Travis is set to headline Rolling Loud California in Los Angeles Saturday night … unclear if that appearance will be impacted at all because of the investigation.We’ve reached out to Travis’ team … so far, no word back.Well, at least Travis is able to once again rock crowds without any conspiracy theories of human sacrifices and demonic rituals. As for why he was in town, it appearshad a show in NYC Tuesday night, bringing out Travis — much to the delight of fans.Travis is set to headline Rolling Loud California in Los Angeles Saturday night … unclear if that appearance will be impacted at all because of the investigation.We’ve reached out to Travis’ team … so far, no word back.Well, at least Travis is able to once again rock crowds without any conspiracy theories of human sacrifices and demonic rituals. Whether or not Scott and his peoples actually cooperate with police is anyone’s guess, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the man is already back on a flight to Houston at this point. Chances are if Scott actually did assault someone at the club, that person’s going to sue Scott for a few stacks sooner or later because, hey, why not? If Travis Scott put hands on us we’d just sue for a few pairs of those Friends and Family Air Jordan 4’s that were never released along with monetary compensation. Just sayin.’ Check out Travis Scott rock the crowd in NYC below and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comment section below.

