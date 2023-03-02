Sound Engineer For Club Nebula Says Travis Scott’s Punch To The Dome Landed Him In The Hospital, Allegedly

CLOSE

On Wednesday (March 1), Travis Scott made news after allegedly getting into an altercation at club Nebula in New York City. And though his team says the situation was “blown out of proportion,” a sound engineer says Scott did indeed put hands on him.

TMZ is reporting that sound engineer only known as Mark, was on the receiving end of a Travis Scott knuckle sandwich to the head after Scott flipped him off for messing with the volume to his music. Apparently, the punch to the dome was enough to land Mark in the hospital. Speaking to Fox 5 News, Mark says the assault at club Nebula left him with pain from the head down.

Mark said he can’t turn his head and “My neck is f**ked up. My arm is tingling. I have pins and needles going down it. “He also described the events that led to the violence, saying Travis was playing the DJ music so loud the sound was distorted. When Mark tried to lower the volume, he said Travis flew into a rage.

Travis “stuck his middle finger in my face,” Mark said, adding, “So I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me.”Mark’s account of the incident comes after managing partner of Club Nebula, Ritchie Romero, released a statement saying “This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.” After going off in the DJ booth and attacking Mark, Scott allegedly went on to damage a speaker and TV screen to the tune of $12,000 before bouncing out of the club.

Authorities are looking to question Travis Scott about the incident. But his lawyer Mitchell Schuster says everything is “a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation.” Schuster says he’s currently working with law enforcement and is confident that Scott will be “cleared of any wrongdoing.” Even if Scott doesn’t get charged with any wrongdoing don’t be surprised if Mark files a civil suit at some point.Check out video of the damage Scott allegedly caused. And let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.

