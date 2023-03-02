Kanye West Spotted With New Wife Bianca Censori In Cali

CLOSE

For the past few weeks, Kanye West has been on his best behavior as he’s been MIA from social media and the public eye. It could be the result of being happily married to Bianca Censori.

According to Page Six, the controversial artist was recently seen with his new wifey out and about in Carasau Cafe in Culver City, Calif. this past Tuesday (Feb. 28). The newlyweds couldn’t seem happier. Strolling to dinner in matching all-black attire, Censori and Kanye were all smiles as photographers captured every second they could of their dinner date.

The couple — who said “I do” during a non-legal ceremony in January — twinned in their typical all-black outfits for the low-key date night.

The Yeezy employee proved to be Ye’s new muse in a turtleneck vest with a sheer long-sleeve shirt underneath, booty shorts over sheer tights and knee-high heeled boots.

While Censori, 27, ditched her purse for the night, she was photographed carrying an iPad into the quaint cafe.

For a while now, Kanye West has been out and about spewing antisemitic rhetoric and far-right propaganda that caused him to lose his partnerships with adidas, Balenciaga and The Gap. The splits caused Kanye to go from billionaire status back to a simple millionaire out on these streets.

Though adidas says they have recalled half a billion worth of Yeezy’s and have them in storage with no clear plans on what to do with them, rumors have it that adidas and Kanye are hammering out a deal to move the remainder of the product before completely cutting ties with him (again). Whether that’s true remains to be seen.

But for now, it seems like Ye is simply enjoying time with his wife and keeping his nose clean from anymore controversial statements that would land him in more hot water. Can’t be mad at that.

Do y’all think Kanye has cleaned up his act or is he just holding back until the next controversial outburst? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Kanye West Spotted With New Wife Bianca Censori In Cali appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Kanye West Spotted With New Wife Bianca Censori In Cali was originally published on hiphopwired.com