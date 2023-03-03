Judge Orders Kodak Black To Enter Drug Rehabilitation

CLOSE

It seems Kodak Black might have been indulging in some toxic substances. A judge has ordered the rapper to enter a drug rehabilitation program.

As per Vibe Magazine, the Pompano Beach, Florida native was served with some bad news this week. On Tuesday, Feb. 28 Kodak Black appeared at Broward County courthouse wearing a yellow and pink block suit with matching buttons. The Miami Herald reports that the “Super Gremlin” rapper apparently tested positive for fentanyl via his most recent urine sample. But his high powered attorney claims that this was really a false positive.

Bradford Cohen, the same legal eagle who successfully negotiated his pardon from prison, says that his client has never tested positive for fentanyl and has sought out treatment for the drugs he has abused in the past. He also theorized that his urine sample might have been jeopardized by a star-struck lab technician who might have mixed up the sample, the paperwork or both. The lab employee testified that an error might have been made during collection.

Judge Barbara Duffy ordered that Black give a hair sample to which he refused, in turn the magistrate ordered him to drug rehabilitation for 30 days. “You better get it together,” the judge told the Sniper Gang talent. Kodak then thanked her for her time and politely asked if he can have a Jolly Rancher from the bowl at her bench before making an exit.

You can see footage from this very colorful hearing below.

