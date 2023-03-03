Rihanna’s PUMA x Fenty Collaboration Is Back

CLOSE

Rihanna season continues. The expecting mother has announced that her PUMA x Fenty collaboration is coming back, and the culture is here for it.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the “Lift Me Up” songstress is back with the apparel company. On Wednesday, March 1, the brand took to social media to make the big reveal. The visual is a teaser that simply reads “She’s back,” with both the PUMA and Fenty logos placed below the copy. The caption on the post stated “Coming soon.” This marks the second time both entities have come to the table. Back in 2014 Rihanna signed on as PUMA’s Global Ambassador for women’s training and served as PUMA’s Women’s Creative Director.

At the time of the original, deal RiRi expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity. “It’s great to find a brand that celebrates strength and individuality. I couldn’t think of a more perfect partner to collaborate with as a creative director. I’m excited for you to see what PUMA and I come up with” she said. Two years later, she aligned her Fenty label with PUMA and released her very popular Fenty PUMA Creeper sneaker.

At this time there is no set date for the release of the forthcoming PUMA x Fenty collection.

