CLOSE

Jharrel Jerome returns to the streaming screen this fall in a new series, I’m A Virgo, from director and creator, Boots Riley. Jerome is set to play a 13-foot man in Oakland, Calif. and a new trailer reveals what viewers can expect this summer.

Jharrel Jerome, 25, will play Cootie, who was large from the time he was a baby en route to shooting up to 13 feet. According to a report from TV Line, I’m A Virgo will be coming to Amazon Prime this summer and is billed as a “darkly comedic and fantastical coming-of-age joyride.”

From TV Line:

“Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, Cootie escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world,” reads the synopsis. “He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real life superhero named The Hero (played by Justified‘s Walton Goggins).

Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Brett Gray, and Kara Young are also part of the cast. Riley, who also directed the acclaimed film, Sorry To Bother You, directed all seven episodes of I’m A Virgo. Some might remember James in his role as Kory Wise in the stirring drama When They See Us.

Jharrel Jerome is also one of the executive producers for the upcoming series.

Check out the trailer for I’m A Virgo below.

—

Photo: Amazon Prime / Youtube

The post Jharrel Jerome To Play Gentle Giant In Boots Riley’s ‘I’m A Virgo’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Jharrel Jerome To Play Gentle Giant In Boots Riley’s ‘I’m A Virgo’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com