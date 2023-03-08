Jay-Z Sends Flowers To Seniors Who Redid Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

While he may not have a presence on social media Jay-Z doesn’t miss a beat. He sent flowers to an senior home who redid Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

As spotted on Bossip the residents at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky got major respect from the legendary MC. It seems they were left very inspired viewing Rihanna’s game changing performance at the Super Bowl Half Time show. So much so they replicated her performance but gave it a more mature flair. They shared the clip on social media and the footage quickly went viral on TikTok. Their hilarious rendition eventually landed on Jay-Z’s radar prompting him to thank them with a spread of fresh florals.

“My grandchildren and I watched and there were flips and flops and I was standing there thinking wow I wish I could do that…and then I did do that,” said Dora Martin. “I went to the doctor the other day and the nurses as soon as I walked in there, knew who I was”. The troop also made it clear that they were very flattered by Jay-Z’s gesture. “

We thought about pressing them in a book but we haven’t got a big enough book,” said resident Ora Rampenthal.