CLOSE

August Alsina found himself mentioned in the news once again after Chris Rock took to the stage over the weekend in a new Netflix standup comedy special. During Rock’s set, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were in the comedian’s crosshairs and while sources said Alsina found the jokes “funny,” the singer denied the rumors and hasn’t seen the special.

August Alsina, 30, and Pinkett Smith, 51, were previously engaged in what was framed as an “entanglement” and exposed the world to the inner workings of the relationship between Smith and his wife in grand detail. While rumors of their union have persisted for years, the revelation went far past anyone’s expectations.

Rock’s recent special, Selective Outrage, didn’t primarily focus on his issues with Smith or Pinkett Smith directly but it was the elephant in the room during the entire special. According to sources speaking to the New York Post, Alsina had a nice chuckle at the expense of the Smiths.

From the New York Post:

“August watched the Netflix special and he laughed,” a source told The Post. “He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.”

However, a rep for August Alsina told Entertainment Tonight that the rumors their client watched the Rock special were false.

“Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour,” the rep continued.

—

Photo: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The post August Alsina Denies Rumors That He Watched Chris Rock Special appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

August Alsina Denies Rumors That He Watched Chris Rock Special was originally published on hiphopwired.com