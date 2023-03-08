2 Americans Are Back Home After Deadly Kidnapping In Mexico

CLOSE

Two United States citizens are lucky to be alive, but two are deceased. A pair of Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico are back on home soil.

As spotted on CBS News some Myrtle Beach, South Carolina natives experienced a harrowing nightmare during a recent trip to Mexico. On Friday, March 3, four Americans, one woman and three men, crossed the border in a Chrysler Pacific minivan.

While in the city of Matamoros their vehicle was hit by another car at an intersection and an unidentified man opens fire. Suddenly, a white pick up truck arrives and more armed individuals force the four passengers onto the bed of their truck. Sadly a local Mexican woman was also killed in the crossfire.

As per BBC on Tuesday, March 7 the Americans were eventually found being held hostage in a wooden shack. Unfortunately, two of the hostages passed away while one of the survivors was wounded. According to Mexican officials, the hostages were moved around to several different locations to “create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them”. The survivors were identified as Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams.

The two deceased have been identified as Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard. McGee and Williams were escorted by heavily armed Mexican convoy back through the border. Reportedly, the trip was scheduled in order for Latavia to undergo a tummy tuck medical procedure.

Both McGee and Williams are currently recuperating in hospitals. Obviously, questions are still being asked.

