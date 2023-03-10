CLOSE

HBO Max might’ve had no use for a Batman: Caped Crusader series, but Amazon Prime certainly feels like they can work wiith a new animated Batman series and truth be told, we agree.

According to Deadline, Amazon will be picking up the J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm animated Batman series a few years after HBO Max passed on the project, which was supposed to hit their streaming service back in 2021. Unfortunately for Abrams and company, the Caped Crusader series was one of six animated projects that was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery streamer due to its cost-cutting maneuvers.

Surprisingly with the success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, you’d think Warner Bros. would circle back to the animated series, especially since they decided to give The Penguin his own spinoff saga. But ultimately Amazon swooped in looking for another dub to it’s already successful streaming platform.

From Deadline:

Batman: Caped Crusader is a “reimagining” of the Batman mythology, based on the characters from DC.

It is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho with Timm, Abrams, Reeves, Sam Register, Ed Brubaker exec producing.

Timm is behind the classic Batman: The Animated Series, which ran for over 100 episodes in the mid-90s.

’80s babies remember just how next level Batman: The Animated Series was so y’all know we’re looking forward to what he has in store for a new Batman mythology. HBO Max might’ve dropped the ball on this one. Just saying.

No word on when we can expect Amazon to premier Batman: Caped Crusader, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it happens around the same time that the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman drops, which should be some time in 2025.

The post Animated Series ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Coming To Amazon appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Animated Series ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Coming To Amazon was originally published on hiphopwired.com