Drake Announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ 2023 Tour

Drake is going back on the road. On Monday (March 13), the 6 God, and Live Nation, announced that he’s going on the It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

Sponsored by CashApp, Visa and Sprite, the tour kicks off Friday, June 16 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and hits cities like Houston, Miami, Atlanta and Chicago before wrapping up nationally on Tuesday, September 5 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Worth noting is that Drizzy’s tour has four New York City dates—July 17 and 18 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center and July 25 and 26 at Madison Square Garden.

The new tour is Drake’s first since headlining the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. The concerts are being touted as a celebration of his last 10 years in the business. That includes four albums, including his latest, Her Loss, with 21 Savage.

Check out the full schedule below, and Twitter reactions in the gallery. Get your coins ready, tickets go on sale March 15:

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, March 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 17 starting at 12pm local time on drakerelated.com. Onsale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, March 15 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, March 16 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale.



SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010. Fans can look for updates on Sprite.com and sign up for Sprite emails to gain access to Drake’s presale experience.

The Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, March 16 starting at 12pm local time until 10pm local time. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information.



DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

*Additional shows including Toronto to be announced at a later date.

