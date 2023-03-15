Something In The Water 2023 Announces Lineup, Clipse, Lil Wayne & Grace Jones Among Headliners

CLOSE

Something In The Water, one of the premier annual music events of the early spring season, just dropped its star-studded lineup for this year’s festival. Clipse, the duo of No Malice and Pusha T, make their return to the stage along with Lil Wayne, Grace Jones, and many more sharing headlining duties over the course of the three-day festival.

Something In The Water shared its packed lineup on Wednesday (March 15) and not a second too soon. Along with the aforementioned, talented vocalist Summer Walker, the Shaolin soldiers, The Wu-Tang Clan, and Kid Cudi will also take to the stage. Notable stars Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, and Kehlani will also rock Virginia Beach with their talented colleagues over the final weekend of April. Pharell and Friends will also be a feature of the concert and with a Rolodex like Skateboard P, there is no telling who might show up.

Presented by Walmart, Something In The Water isn’t just about music as most know. Spearheaded under the guidance of Pharrell Williams, SITW also puts a focus on strengthening communities in need across the Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads region.

“Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, executive vice president, store operations for Walmart U.S., via a statement. “By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Kicking off on Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, SITW will return to Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. with entertainment, seminars, community activities, brand activations, and much more. Hip-Hop Wired attended SITW in the past, and we’re here to tell you that this is one festival you do not want to miss.

Airbnb and Walmart are co-sponsors of SITW as well. Pharrell’s YouTube page will live stream the event and familiar features like the Pop Up Church Service will also be in tow.

An image of the full lineup can be viewed below.

To learn more about Something In The Water, click here.

