French Montana And Rubi Rose Spotted Out On A Date In Beverly Hills

French Montana is still living his best life. He was recently spotted out on a date with Rubi Rose in Beverly Hills.

As per TMZ the Morrocan born, South Bronx representing rapper seems to have struck up a new friendship with the budding rapper. The celebrity gossip website had a reporter out in the field and caught the two exiting his vehicle and walking into Mr. Chow’s.

Based on the footage captured there was some obvious chemistry between them as both were smiling ear to ear. As they walked closer to the venue the “Pop That” rapper put his arm around her. Thirty Mile Zone claims that the two talents are indeed a new item as per one of their sources.

Additionally, the unnamed individual says she is definitely French Montana’s “new gf,” and they are way past the “getting to know you” phase. For those not in the know, Rubi Rose is a 2021 XXL magazine Freshman alumni and currently has over four million followers on Instagram.

She has admitted to dating both 21 Savage and Travis Scott in the past. Recently, French and his Coke Boyz crew released their Gangsta Grillz entry Coke Boyz 6: Money Heist Edition back in January.

You can see French Montana and Rubi Rose make their couple debut below.

