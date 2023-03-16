Bad Bunny Joins James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

CLOSE

At the current moment, Bad Bunny is on the outs with many of his hardcore fans due to his new alleged relationship with one of the game’s most famous culture vultures, Kendall Jenner. But that isn’t keeping the Puerto Rican superstar from endearing himself to a larger Caucasian audience as he rode with James Corden for some Carpool Karaoke on the Late Late Show.

Riding shotgun with the English comedian, Bad Bunny kicked things off by explaining why he chose such a colorful stage name for himself saying, “My first concept of the artist I wanted to be was this kind of artist that don’t reveal his identity. I wanted to use a bunny mask… I never wanted to be so famous, but then I just went with the flow.”

Luckily he did as women go absolutely nuts whenever they see him (some men too). As for the name, BB said, “A bad bunny, no matter how bad is still looking… cute.”

Well, that’s good enough for us.

After shooting the sh*t for a minute and cracking jokes, the duo went on to sing along to tunes such as Cardi B’s “I Like It,” Ariana Grande’s “Break Free” and of course one of his own cuts, “Dakiti.”

Though they didn’t get into his relationship with the culture vulture, the duo did stop by to check WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio for a quick sparring lesson (Bad Bunny was the WWE 24/7 champion for a minute) before riding off into the sunset to Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

All in all it was a pretty entertaining ride.

Check out Bad Bunny’s Carpool Karaoke segment below, and let us know what you thought about it in the comments section.

