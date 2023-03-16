CLOSE

Last week, it was revealed that Steven Yeun was cast in a mystery role in Marvel Studio’s Thunderbolts film, and while we wait to see who he’ll be playing, a new Netflix series has Yeun in an entirely different kind of dramedy.

Netflix just released the trailer for their upcoming series, BEEF, which pits Steven Yeun against a suburban housewife on the brink, Ali Wong. Both going through their own personal struggles, Yeun and Wong unintentionally cross paths and turn a simple case of road rage into a long and drawn out personal conflict that leads to them looking to one-up each other and inflict as much pain and discomfort on the other as possible.

Whether it’s invading their personal space or destruction of personal property, the two go to great lengths to show one another that they’re not the ones to f*ck with, and it’s on sight regardless of who’s around. Needless to say, the A24 produced comedy is definitely a show to keep an eye out for as it promises to be one helluva ride.

Check out the trailer to BEEF below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it debuts on Netflix April 6 in the comments below.

The post Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Get Things Cooking In Trailer To Netflix’s ‘BEEF’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Get Things Cooking In Trailer To Netflix’s ‘BEEF’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com