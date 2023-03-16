Young M.A Reveals She Was Dealing With Numerous Medical Scares, Says “She Is Good”

CLOSE

Fans of Young M.A were showing concern after a video featuring the rapper went viral, and she did not look to be in good health. Speaking exclusively with TMZ Hip Hop, she confirmed she was dealing with health issues.

The “OOOUUU” rapper told the celebrity gossip site without getting into specifics that she was dealing with some health scares, but she is bouncing back and will fill us in with her new music.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

M.A tells us, “As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years. I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!!!”

She continues, “Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC … plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good!” The rapper became a trending topic on Twitter when a video shared by her barber apparently showing the Hip-Hop star slurring her words and yellow eyes.

Young M.A’s & Her Barber Shut Down Earlier Criticism

After the video hit the net, M.A’s barber, Fatsdabarber, felt Twitter’s wrath. “That barber is completely f*****g wrong and unethical,” one person wrote on Twitter. Fatsdabarber went to his IG Stories to address the criticism, “Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg. If she didn’t want me to record, she would’ve told me. Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship.” He continued, “What y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her, and that’s that she didn’t have a haircut in a month, and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life, which I did. Thank you for coming, sis, and rocking with me like always. Love ya.” Young M.A reposted the video on her IG Stories writing in response, “We blessed don’t let that get to you blooda, And I told you it was like 4 months.” Another video had fans wondering if the original video was the victim of altering. In a second clip, the rapper looks perfectly okay. Whatever is going as long as Young M.A says she is good, that’s the information we are going with. — Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

