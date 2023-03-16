Stanford Employee Lied About Black Men Raping Her, Twice

CLOSE

A woman who works for Stanford University has been charged with lying about being sexually assaulted by Black men on two occasions last year.

According to reports, Jennifer Ann Gries was arrested and charged on Monday (March 13th) with two counts of perjury among other offenses by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Gries, an employee at Stanford Housing Services, claimed she was sexually assaulted by a Black man in a garage on campus last August. Another claim followed this that she was again attacked by a Black man in a storage closet two months later. Gries would state that the first attack left her pregnant with twins.

The claims triggered safety alerts on a campus-wide level. Gries had also applied to obtain money from the California Victim of Crimes Board (CalVCB), a public fund claiming the attacks forced her to have a miscarriage. The results from her sexual assault examination kits were found to be inconsistent with her story, and there was no presence of male DNA found in them.

Police officers still investigated the allegations, which led them to discover that the 25-year-old woman had a grudge against a Black male co-worker for “false intention” and made the claims out of anger. Detectives uncovered text messages Gries sent to another co-worker. “Can’t I just make his life a living hell myself,” Gries wrote. “I need to start standing up for myself…. I am so annoyed…. I’m coming up with a plan. That way he’s shitting his pants for multiple days”. The co-worker denied having any sexual or romantic contact with Gries and stated to investigators that he felt “scarred” over the accusations. “This is disgusting. I don’t feel human. I don’t feel human at all.”, he said.

Gries wrote a letter of apology to the victim during an interview with an investigator in January of this year. She is currently facing incarceration if convicted. “This is a rare and deeply destructive crime,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the press release. “Our hearts go out to the falsely accused. Our hearts go out to students who had to look over their shoulders on their way to class. Our hearts go out to legitimate sexual assault victims who wonder if they will be believed.” Stanford University is dealing with the aftermath, still reeling after the infamous case of Brock Turner, a swimmer at the school who only received a six-month sentence in 2016 after sexually assaulting a woman at the campus. Judge Aaron Persky, who handed down the sentence, would be recalled by voters statewide in 2018.

The post Stanford Employee Lied About Black Men Raping Her, Twice appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Stanford Employee Lied About Black Men Raping Her, Twice was originally published on hiphopwired.com