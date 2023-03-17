White House Shares Response On Shanquella Robinson Case

CLOSE

The White House has shared some information on their response to the family of Shanquella Robinson which took place this week, in light of new documents from the Mexican government investigating the case.

According to reports, attorneys representing the family sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (March 13th) requesting an “immediate diplomatic intervention” into the death of the 25-year-old Robinson, which occurred last October in Mexico. “My clients recognize that the U.S. government has many priorities and responsibilities, but believe that intervening, in this case, would not only serve the interests of justice but also send a clear message that transnational criminal activities will not be tolerated,” the letter read.

The attorneys, Sue-Ann Robinson and Ben Crump, publicly related that they also forwarded documents from the Baja, California State Attorney General’s Office in Mexico which is still investigating the homicide. Robinson (who is not related to the deceased) explained the move: “Writing the letter and detailing specifically what the ask is and obviously the background of the case, closes that gap for the administration to make that claim and hopefully is a flag to let them know that they need to intervene in this case.”

The letter states that the office has issued a warrant for DaeJahnae Jackson, the woman who was shown assaulting the Charlotte native on a video taken at the luxury villa Robinson arrived at for vacation. Also included in the documents is a letter from the concierge at the villa which describes in detail the young woman’s discomfort upon her arrival. “She seemed to not fit in with others,” the concierge statement read. The statement also detailed how one of the other members of the party texted them for medical assistance and their “cold” reaction after they offered condolences on Robinson’s passing.

While the White House declined to answer if they received the letter, Robinson confirmed that they did. A representative from the State Department said that they were “closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation.” They went on to add, “ The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas and supports a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident.” White House spokesperson Karina Jean-Pierre referred questions about the case to the FBI and the State Department during a press conference on Thursday (March 16th). Our hearts go out to Ms. Robinson’s family and friends. It is devastating what occurred.”, she said.

The post White House Shares Response On Shanquella Robinson Case appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

White House Shares Response On Shanquella Robinson Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com